Manuel Neuer lament’s Bayern Munich’s lost opportunities

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer knows that winning a Bundesliga title is a special achievement, but he knows he would be lying if he said he was content with one trophy for this season.

“Overall, we had imagined more out of the season. The disappointment over our Champions League and DFB-Pokal exit is still there. We have high quality. Especially being knocked out by Villarreal, with all due respect, hurt us,” Neuer told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “As FC Bayern, we shouldn’t be losing 0-5 to Gladbach in the second round of the Pokal. Personally I would have been extremely happy to play the final in Berlin this week, especially with the fans back. These finals in Berlin’s Olympiastadion were always career highlights.”

In the end, though, Neuer does not want to dwell on the “what ifs.”

“But we have to look ahead. We had new players and a new coaching staff last summer - and we won our 10th league title in a row for the first time in the history of the top 5 leagues. That’s a nice milestone and a great record,” Neuer said.