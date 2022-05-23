Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid to challenge FC Barcelona for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Barca eyeing Serge Gnabry?; Tottenham Hotspur to outbid Chelsea for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic?; and MORE!

After missing on Paris Saint-Germain star (Manager? Sporting director? Owner?) Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid might make a late run at Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski:

Journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin has reported that Real Madrid are now going to aim for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski now that they have missed out on signing Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe, 23, put an end to the Real Madrid rumours by signing a multi-million deal with Paris-Saint-Germain until 2025. As part of the new contract, the young world cup winner will reportedly receive as much as €150 million as a signing-on bonus alone.

It would really only be fitting for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid to do battle over Lewandowski.

Is FC Barcelona plotting a double-heist this summer at Bayern Munich? Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are both reportedly on Barca’s wanted list:

The Catalans pursuit of Robert Lewandowski is well known, but now it seems as if FC Barcelona also wants Serge Gnabry: FC Bayern has probably reached its pain threshold in the contract negotiations with Serge Gnabry. According to a report by “Bild”, the talks are currently on hold, so further rounds of negotiations are not planned. Most recently, the attacker is said to have made an offer of between 17 and 19 million euros, which Gnabry rejected. Bayern are now pushing for a timely decision. If there is no agreement between the club and the player, the record champions would probably leave the international in the summer to avoid a free transfer after the contract expires next year. According to a report by “Mundo Deportivo”, FC Barcelona recently inquired about Gnabry’s commitment. There is also interest from England.

Related No solution in sight for Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembele — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

Yup, it has been crazy. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembele even if he has some tantalizing ability.

Ousmane Dembele is using some of his down time to visit youth players:

Quelle belle surprise ce matin pour les jeunes du Pôle Espoir Normandie qui ont vu débarquer Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) pendant leur séance d’entraînement Le parrain de la promotion 2008 du pôle a ensuite échangé avec les jeunes avant qu’ils se rendent au collège ✅ pic.twitter.com/kOwfHwqQXm — Ligue F⭐⭐t Normandie (@LFNofficiel) May 20, 2022

What a nice surprise this morning for the young people of the Pôle Espoir Normandie who saw Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) disembark during their training session. The sponsor of the 2008 promotion of the pole then exchanged with the young people before they go to college.

While Chelsea FC is rumored to have an agreement in place with Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur might be making a late push to land the Croatian forward:

Tottenham Hotspur is evaluating the possibility of signing Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, like Chelsea at Juve , the other two strong candidates if Inter cannot convince him to sign the contract renewal. This is what ESPN ‘s colleagues know, who add that the Croatian would be open to a possible reunion with Antonio Conte who, after having rejected him in the summer of 2019, shaped him in the following season as the fifth in midfield among the best in circulation. It is unlikely that the Spurs are willing to offer the 33-year-old player a three-year contract, but the costs to pay his salary are not seen as prohibitive and, in any case, the manager from Lecce has made it clear that the squad needs to be improved with six new signings to get closer to the best of the Premier League. A request that can be satisfied more easily if Kane and his teammates qualify for the Champions League, to be certified in the last league match with Norwich City.

This was an awesome tweet:

It's one small step for man... one giant leap for @Eintracht_ENG.



Congratulations on your incredible #UEL triumph! pic.twitter.com/uSLZwKCbtN — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 18, 2022

Federico Bernardeschi’s career with Juventus never really reached the heights many thought it would and now he could be about to try his luck elsewhere:

Federico Bernardeschi and Juventus are set to part ways in the coming weeks. His contract runs out in June and won’t be extended, confirmed @DiMarzio @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2022

Mario Balotelli did this: