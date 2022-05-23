Niklas Süle says moving to Bayern Munich was his “best decision”

In an appearance on the Bayern Insider podcast hosted by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, outgoing Bayern Munch defender Niklas Süle talked through his time at the club, what he’s liked and why it was unique.

“I think the move to Bayern was the best decision in my life. When I look back to my five years here, the success I celebrated, the part I played in that, the way I developed here, I’m very grateful,” Süle said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Süle, who will move to Borussia Dortmund in July, was also happy to be able to play with so many players that he — essentially — grew up with.

“We’ve known each other since the U-11s or U-12s. I think it’s rare in the football business to play with childhood friends and win the CL together. We’ll hopefully continue to play together in the NT and compete for titles,” Süle said of players like Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry.

Most of all, Süle wanted to thank the Bayern Munich fans.

“Thank you for the way you welcomed and accepted me during my five years here. I’ve always felt comfortable and a part of this big club. I wish each and everyone good health and all the best and hopefully exciting duels between us in the next few years,” said Süle.