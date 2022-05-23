Bayern Munich’s summer schedule revealed

If you were wondering what Bayern Munich’s plans for the summer look like (aside of hundreds of transfer rumors), you are in luck. We have the breakdown below:

June 1st through 14th: International team camps and Nations League matches

July 8th: Bayern Munich season-opening sessions

July 18th: Start of Audi Summer Tour

July 20th: Bayern Munich vs. DC United in Washington, DC

July 23rd: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in Green Bay, Wisconsin

July 24th: End of Audi Summer Tour

July 30th: DFL-Supercup

August 5th: Start of Bundesliga season

August 30th/August 31st: DFB-Pokal first round

It is always exciting when Bayern Munich ventures to the United States and while fans might not get an extended run for the starters, it will be an incredible experience nonetheless.

If you are a BFW reader and are heading to any of these event, send us your account. we love hearing about the experience.