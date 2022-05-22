Bayern Munich’s Brazzo talks Robert Lewandowski, comfort with defense, summer transfers, and the criticism of his job

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic sat down with Sport1’s Doppelpass and talked through some of the recent transfer rumors surrounding the club.

While acknowledging the deal for Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui is done (but not yet announced), Salihamidzic wanted to clear up a few things — particularly on the notion that Bayern Munich was late to the game on SC Freiburg Nico Schlotterbeck.

“We weren’t late for him. We have four center-backs with (Lucas) Hernández, (Dayot) Upamecano, (Benjamin) Pavard and Tanguy (Nianzou), so our defense is looking good. Of course things weren’t always perfect, but I believe in our guys,” Salihamidzic said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Salihamidzic also acknowledge the club’s interest in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but did not dive into specifics.

“We are in good talks (with Gravenberch). We want to strengthen the squad across the board. We want to do a few more things,” Salihamidzic remarked.

Finally, the sporting director was asked if this was a “make or break” transfer window for him. Brazzo indicated that he was not concerned.

“I’m not concerned about my future, but only about FC Bayern. We want to strengthen the squad, but as far as my future is concerned, I’m relaxed. It’s up to the supervisory board,” Salihamidzic said. “I’m relaxed and trying to do my job. If the criticism is constructive, that’s okay. If it gets destructive or if my family is involved, that’s not okay.”

As for the elephant in the room — Robert Lewandowski — Salihamidzic dismissed the player’s recent claim that the club did not make him an offer.

“Robert Lewandowski has an agent who has turned his head — he’s been turning his head all year round. That’s inappropriate,” said the Bayern Sporting Director. “We have the greatest respect for Lewa. FC Bayern has always behaved correctly with him and always shown him the greatest appreciation. Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and he will fulfill. We will not discuss internal stuff, offers etc. He still has a year of contract.”

