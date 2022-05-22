Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Chelsea all battling over Borna Sosa; Arsenal, Chelsea eye Robert Lewandowski; Ousmane Dembele wants to stay at Barca; Kylian Mbappe to renew with PSG; VfB Stuttgart keeping stud defender; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, and FC Barcelona are among the clubs vying for VfB Stuttgart left-back/left wing-back Borna Sosa. The talented Croatian has become quite the wanted man these days:

With his sharp and sleek crosses from the left wing, the Croatian prepared a number of goals for the storm giant (Kalajdzic) — including the 2-2 draw against Bayern. And he has also have come into the focus of Munich. But, for Borna Sosa, the competition is much greater, after all, left-backs of his qualities are rare in the football world. In mid-April, the specialist magazine kicker reported that FC Barcelona had Sosa observed. And that the winger was allowed to leave the Swabians for a fee of 25 million euros. Now Sport Bild writes that Chelsea FC should also be interested in the Croatian international. The name Man United also fell under the transfer rumours. While things between Kalajdzic and FC Bayern are obviously becoming concrete, Sosa’s personal details are still publicly in limbo. Or do the people of Munich grab twice in the Swabian basin? The transfer market is in its hot phase. Enriched by a little Viennese humor.

A pursuit of Sosa doesn’t entirely make sense to me unless Bayern Munich knows that Alphonso Davies wants to leave the club soon. Sosa is a fantastic player, but Davies has that position on lockdown (even if he was not great this season).

There have not been any rumors about Davies wanting to leave Bavaria, so it just seems...odd and redundant.

Rumored Bayern Munich target Ousmane Dembele reportedly wants to stay at FC Barcelona:

Winger Ousmane Dembele has asked his agent to give Barcelona priority ahead of the conclusive meeting between the two, scheduled for the next week once the league is officially over. Spanish news outlet SPORT believes that the player’s agent, as well as the Barcelona management, will try to reach a definitive agreement to extend his current deal that expires at the end of the campaign.

Dembele is a crazy talent, but not worth the gamble — to me, anyway.

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembele — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

Yup, it has been crazy. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembele even if he has some tantalizing ability.

Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC are reportedly pulling together financial offers for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, but it is unclear if the Poland international actually wants to move to the Premier League:

Arsenal ‘have the money’ required in order to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to reports. The Gunners are poised to miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League after recent defeats in the Premier League. However, that hasn’t stopped them being linked with one of the deadliest players in world football. The report adds that Lewandowski’s entourage have been maintaining ‘a lot’ of contact with Chelsea. The Blues only signed Romelu Lukaku a year ago, paying a massive £98million in order to bring the Belgium international in from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Giorgio Chiellini to leave Juventus for LAFC? Well, it sure seems like it is getting close:

Giorgio Chiellini leaves Juventus and he’s now one step away from joining MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer. Full agreement on salary and contract. #MLS



Final step needed: green light from the whole family, then he’ll be ready to join #LAFC as expected. pic.twitter.com/BEX4gvrkXV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022

No wonder Bayern Munich lost to Villarreal, they were using dark arts the whole time:

Santi Cazorla's Villarreal unveiling still needs explaining.



HOW?



pic.twitter.com/92T1RV54md — Footy Limbs (@FootyLimbs) May 20, 2022

It looks like Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are going to find a way to coexist longer:

Fabrizio Romano also chimed in on the topic as well:

Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. #Mbappé



.



More to follow - Kylian stays. #PSG pic.twitter.com/rUkFk8jmao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

Bayern Munich youth midfielder Eyüp Aydin could move on Holstein Kiel via loan:

#FCBAmateure-Mittelfeldspieler Eyüp Aydin ist ein Kandidat bei Holstein Kiel. Der Zweitligist sucht einen neuen, jungen Sechser. Aydins Vertrag läuft bis 2023 und eine Leihe mit Vertragsverlängerung ist denkbar. [@kn_online] pic.twitter.com/nwbYiRsEMD — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) May 19, 2022

#FCBAmateure midfielder Eyüp Aydin is a candidate at Holstein Kiel. The second division is looking for a new, young six. Aydin’s contract runs until 2023 and a loan is possible. [ @kn_online

This was a pretty cool tweet:

It's one small step for man... one giant leap for @Eintracht_ENG.



Congratulations on your incredible #UEL triumph! pic.twitter.com/uSLZwKCbtN — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 18, 2022

VfB Stuttgart looks likely to purchase the contract of Arsenal FC loanee Konstantinos Mavropanos:

As with Hiroki Ito (23), VfB Stuttgart also has the option to buy Konstantinos Mavropanos (24): The Swabians transfer around 3.2 million euros to Arsenal in order to tie the Greek firmly to them. Central defender Mavropanos made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season (four goals, one assist, kicker average grade 3.63).

At one point, Mavropanos was considered a player that Bayern Munich was interested in.

