Fiete Arp might not want to unpack his bags upon arrival at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild, one-time club phenom Fiete Arp could have a quick turnaround upon his arrival back at Bayern Munich after a loan stint at Holstein Kiel.

Per the report, Arp is not viewed as a candidate for the first team and the 22-year-old does not want to play in the Regionalliga with Bayern Munich II. In addition, there is a lot of young talent on campus, so Arp’s return could also potentially hinder the opportunities for the kids looking to get consistent field time.

The tough part for Bayern Munich will be finding a club willing to take Arp’s hefty salary (€5 million per season). Knowing that, it seems the club is willing to absorb most of the financial hit in exchange for a new team taking on Arp.

The other option would be for Bayern Munich to terminate Arp’s contract, which would see the club pay out the remaining years of the agreement.

Arp’s deal runs through the 2023/24 season.