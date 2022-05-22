Bayern Munich still eyeing German youngsters

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich is still keeping tabs on Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Tom Bischof and VfB Stuttgart attacking midfielder attacking midfielder Laurin Ulrich.

Bischof could be hard to get considering he just signed a contract extension through 2025 this winter. Meanwhile, Ulrich could be an easier acquisition, but VfB Stuttgart would definitely want a nice fee considering the youngster is still under contract through 2023.

With Arijon Ibrahimovic, Kenan Yildiz, Paul Wanner, Malik Tillman, Gabriel Vidovic, Armindo Sieb, and Christopher Scott on campus and all known best for their play as either attacking midfielders, second strikers, or at least players who fit the profile of attackers, bringing in one or two more to that mix seems like...overkill? Moreover, our list does not even include established first-teamers Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala.

However, some spots could be cleared this summer. A move could be on the horizon as Yildiz has been linked to FC Barcelona, while Vidovic could be a candidate for a loan. Tillman, Sieb, and Scott could be all be loaned out or sold this summer as well.

In addition, we all remember the story that broke over the winter stating that Bayern Munich would begin to transition into a selling club that would develop young players and then seek to make a profit.

Regardless, Bischof and Ulrich are both considered good, stable prospects and would certainly add more talent to the Bayern Munich stable.