Brazzo confident in Paul Wanner’s development at Bayern Munich

Like everyone else, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic saw the reports stating that youngster Paul Wanner was disappointed with his lack of playing time and the lack of a role with the first team since inking a contract extension in the winter.

Salihamidzic, though, is confident that Wanner’s time will come and it will be with Bayern Munich.

“Paul is a big talent. It’s a normal process he’s in right now. We’ll try to give him some minutes in the near future. He will develop,” Salihamidzic said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Now, the U-17 European Championships are coming up for him with Germany. That’s a good task for him too. He will surely go his way. It’s a process in which his family, agent and everyone at the club are working together. We’ve always been in agreement. It’s clear that things have not worked so well with the game time lately. But we’re counting on Paul. I’m sure he’ll have a great career ahead of him.”

Wanner has been very good for the Germany U-17s. If you missed this, check it out: