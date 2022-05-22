Bayern Munich youth defender rocketing up club depth chart

According to Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Bayern Munich U-19 center-back Tarek Buchmann is expected to challenge for a position on the first team in the future. For now, though, Buchmann will have to impress Bayern Munich II manager Martin Demichelis to become a contributor for the reserves.

That could prove difficult, however, if Demichelis ends up taking the Arminia Bielefeld job, which he has recently been linked to. Regardless, Buchmann is making strides on campus:

Because: Tarek Buchmann (17) is one of Germany’s greatest defensive talents and plays in FC Bayern’s U-19s. Buchmann, who was nicknamed “Mini-Boateng” because of his appearance and his way of playing, is believed to be capable of making the leap to the pros. Like (Tanguy) Nianzou, he is an outstanding header. In addition, he is calm on the ball and is therefore considered a strong build-up player. He also has an intelligent positional play and brings the necessary speed and cleverness to the duel. No wonder U-23 coach Martin Demichelis has him on his radar.

Buchmann stands at 1.88 meters (almost 6’2”) and carries a contract that expires in 2023.