Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur among clubs eyeing Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni

In a report captured by Sempre Inter, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are listed among the club closely monitoring Inter Milan center-back Alessandro Bastoni:

As has been reported by FCInternews today, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are both interested in the Italian defender. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also hot on his tail. Inter have informed Alessandro Bastoni’s agent that they do not consider him non-transferable and they are willing to listen to offers as long as they are not below €60 million.

Big, physical, strong in aerial duels, and regarded as a good passer, Bastoni could be the type of center-back that Bayern Munich is looking for now that Niklas Süle is on his way to Borussia Dortmund. At €60 million, however, Bastoni, who is still just 23-years-old, could be priced out of Bayern Munich’s reach.

Bastoni’s current deal runs through 2024.