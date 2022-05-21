Report: Marc Roca open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer

In total, Marc Roca only made 13 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, the majority of which were as a substitute off the bench. Ironically enough, he had the exact same number of appearances last season under Hansi Flick, and both he and Julian Nagelsmann have spoken highly of Roca despite not playing him very often. Both managers have verbally expressed continued faith in the midfielder and like most of what he brings to the table, but Roca is perhaps a bit of a victim of being one of several midfielders in Bayern’s squad. It’s an area of the pitch they have a lot of depth in, making it much harder for Roca to find minutes.

Per a new report from kicker, it is suggested that Roca would be open to making a transfer away from Bayern this summer. At this current juncture, there’s yet to have been any clubs to show interest in acquiring Roca’s services, but it’s still early days in terms of approaching this summer’s transfer window. Per the report, Bayern would not, in any way, stand in the way of Roca moving on to another club. They realize the situation he’s in and would respect his wish to go somewhere to get more regular minutes and starts.

Additionally, Roca wants to find a permanent solution; he does not want to be loaned out to another club, similar to the request of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel when his loan spell at AS Monaco expires. He would much prefer an interested club buy him on a full-term contract so that he wouldn’t have to return to Bayern after one or two seasons and figure out his future from that point.

The expected arrival of Ryan Gravenberch from AFC Ajax also probably makes Roca’s desire to leave even more pronounced. The Dutchman will be yet another midfielder added to Bayern’s depth chart, which would make Roca’s fight for minutes that much more difficult. Not to mention, Nagelsmann also showed a preference of playing Jamal Musiala in a deeper-lying midfield role at times this season instead of as a winger or number ten, where he’s arguably more effective.