Sasa Kalajdzic might be the one for Bayern Munich, but he could opt for Borussia Dortmund instead

Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl hit their Bayern Insider podcast and gave latest news on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Per the two reporters, VfB Stuttgart is requesting €25 million for Kalajdzic, but the Bavarians are only willing to go up to €20 million at this stage. But — and there is always a but — Bayern Munich would do what it takes to get a deal done for the Austrian.

The only draw back per Falk and Altschäffl, is that some within Bayern Munich do not think Kalajdzic can replace Lewandowski by himself (Editor’s Note: Who can? Erling Haaland was the only available option who could come close).

According to Tz reporters Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, the situation with Kalajdzic is definitely serious regardless of any internal doubt. Julian Nagelsmann was a key figure in the moist recent talks with Kalajdzic’s agent and “appreciates” the striker.

Manchester United, Benfica, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Brighton & Hove Albion are all rumored to be interested in Kalajdzic.

Speaking of Dortmund, Kalajdzic might actually be leaning toward a future with BVB over one with Bayern Munich: