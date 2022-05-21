Uli Hoeness feels VfB Stuttgart’s Bundesliga survival celebrations were over the top

VfB Stuttgart just narrowly escaped the Bundesliga relegation playoff spot with a stoppage time goal from Waturo Endo in their 2-1 win over FC Koln on the final match day of the season. They were, of course, aided by Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 loss at Borussia Dortmund, but the scenes that unfolded after the full time whistle at the Mercedes-Benz arena were incredible. Fans rushed onto the pitch en masse to celebrate the Swabians’ Bundesliga survival and player and staff members alike were reduced to tears amidst the jubilant celebrations.

Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle was in the mix of exuberant celebrations on the pitch while the fans rushed on and he was visibly overcome with emotion by the momentous occasion. The club had steered clear of the relegation zone after previously failing to win any of their last six matches in the league before securing maximum points against Koln. They had every reason to celebrate, but not everyone took too kindly to the intensity of said celebrations.

Speaking to Bild recently (via Sport1), honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said that he felt Stuttgart’s celebrations were a little bit over the top for having just avoided relegation to the 2. Bundesliga. “In Stuttgart they think they won the world championship. They just didn’t get relegated,” Hoeness scoffed. Hoeness has never been one to shy away from speaking what’s on his mind at any given time, but Alexander Wehrle didn’t take too kindly to the jab from Bayern’s former president.

“When you see the emotions at Bayern’s celebrations, you think they just finished 10th — and not champion for the 10th time,” Wehrle retorted, commenting on the subdued nature of Bayern winning their tenth straight Meisterschale, but falling short in both the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal. Obviously, there’s a stark contrast between the mood at both clubs after the end of the season, but Wehrle realizes the gravity of the current situation at Bayern and what the expectations are.