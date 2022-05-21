Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich knows next season has to be better

In an interview with kicker, Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich admitted that he had “mixed feelings” on this season.

Kimmich knows that a Bundesliga title needs to be the goal for the club every season, but also that it must strive to do better in other competitions.

“That should always be our aim,” Kimmich said. “We played a very decent first half of the season, then didn’t come out of the winter break well and had a few players who were missing. We are never really got into the rhythm.”

With the team’s Champions League flameout still burning in his mind, Kimmich knows things cannot follow that path again.

“There’s not just one point where you say: ‘We can flip the switch with this.’ It wasn’t close this season. We have to learn and understand that it’s not enough if we don’t give 100 percent. We felt that more often in the Bundesliga,” Kimmich said. “It’s just not enough if we don’t push our limits every day. We have to learn and understand that it’s not enough if we don’t give one hundred percent.”