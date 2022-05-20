Paris Saint-Germain leads Bayern Munich on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Paris Saint-Germain leads Bayern Munich on Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Mane, the talented 30-year-old, has been linked to both Bayern Munich and PSG, but Falk says that the French team is clearly the favorite at this stage:

If Sadio Mané leaves Liverpool, the big favorite for a transfer is PSG. The strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool.

On his podcast (per @iMiaSanMia), Falk also stated that Bayern Munich went as far as contacting Mane’s agents and expressing interest. However, Paris Saint-Germain’s rumored proposal is said to be much more than what Liverpool has offered Mane. Falk also said that a move to Bayern Munich would prove to be “complicated.”

Even with a free transfer, Mane’s expected salary requirements could prove to be prohibitive to Bayern Munich.