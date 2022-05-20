No solution in sight for Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry

While most of the focus for Bayern Munich has been on Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation — and potential replacements for Lewandowski — there is still another star who is in need of a new deal: Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry’s contract ends in 2023 and the star winger will be entering the final season of his current deal in July. According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, things are not going well.

In an appearance on the Bayern Insider podcast, the Sport Bild duo stated that Gnabry rejected Bayern Munich’s latest offer and that there are no meetings on the schedule for when the two sides can reconvene for more talks.

A formation change and a stacked group of attackers could potentially become roadblocks for Gnabry and the club reaching an agreement.

Should the situation becomes completely untenable, Gnabry will have no shortage of suitors. Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Arsenal FC are all rumored to have interest in the Germany international.