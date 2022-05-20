Breaking: Borussia Dortmund sacks Marco Rose

In a stunning turn of events, Borussia Dortmund has sacked manager Marco Rose after just one season at the club.

Rose, whose squad finished eight points behind league champion Bayern Munich, had his performance reviewed and the club and coach apparently came to a mutual decision to part ways.

Rose’s version of Borussia Dortmund had 22 wins, 3 draws, and 9 losses, which is not too shabby. In addition, Dortmund scored 85 goals, but allowed 53 with a very weak showing from its backline this season:

BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship.



Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity pic.twitter.com/xpz6eBjS8T — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 20, 2022

Rose’s squad also had to endure several key injuries during the course of the campaign, but did get eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage. With Erling Haaland likely leaving the club this summer, things will not get any easier. Dortmund, however, is adding Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle and SC Freiburg standout Nico Schlotterbeck.

The pair of Germany internationals should help solidify the backline for whoever the next manager is for the Black and Yellows.