One-time club phenom to leave Bayern Munich for free this summer

At one point, Bayern Munich midfielder Torben Rhein was considered a campus jewel and appeared to be headed toward a career with the first team.

During the past season, however, things changed.

Per a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Rhein will leave leave the club on the free transfer this summer, perhaps for Hertha Berlin.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau added additional context to the report:

For a long time he was considered to have big promise, Julian Nagelsmann let him get a taste of the pros in preparation for the season that has just ended — but the leap into the first team of FC Bayern is too big for Torben Rhein. Therefore, according to SPORT1 information, he central midfielder will leave the record champions in the summer after five years. Both parties have agreed not to extend the employment relationship, which runs until June 30th. Rhein plays no role in Nagelsmann’s plans.

Hau also stated that clubs from Austria and Belgium could also be in the mix.