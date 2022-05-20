Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 50 — Dissecting the Robert Lewandowski drama at Bayern Munich and who can try to replace him; Brazzo’s tenuous situation; Why we don’t want Ousmane Dembele; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s offseason got off to a rousing start.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club for FC Barcelona. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic has suddenly found his position within the organization in some jeopardy (if you believe certain reports). Bayern Munich was linked to serial underachiever Ousmane Dembele — and about a dozen other options who can play one forward role or another.

We had a poor finish to the campaign, some contract drama, typical FC Hollywood storylines, and an early start to silly season form a “WTF Voltron” to get us going and it is not even June yet.

Yup, it has been crazy. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Chuck and Jake talk through Robert Lewandowski’s situation, what might happen, and the huge hole he would leave in the lineup.

Some options to replace the Polish international.

Brazzo’s new drama.

A little praise for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why no one wants Ousmane Dembele even if he has some tantalizing ability.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.