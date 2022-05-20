Conflicting reports: Bayern Munich allegedly has interest in AS Monaco’s Guillermo Maripan

According to a report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is in “advanced talks” with AS Monaco center-back Guillermo Maripan.

Maripan could be the vocal presence that Julian Nagelsmann desires for his backline as the multi-lingual Chilean speaks Spanish, English, and French. Given the lack of Germans on Bayern Munich’s defense these days, Maripan not speaking German might not be as big of an issue as it once was.

Regardless, Maripan’s current contract runs through the 2023/24 season, so AS Monaco has some bargaining power here. Maripan is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt and could be the type of leader that Bayern Munich is said to be looking for.

As for the validity of this rumor, Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg checked in with his own sources and, well, let’s just say that the response did not align with the Tz report:

Update #Maripán: Due to many requests in the last minutes: Close sources say: „Never heard!“ @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 19, 2022

Who’s right? Who’s wrong?

Who knows?