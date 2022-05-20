PSG’s Marco Verratti throws some shade at Bayern Munich

When it comes to Champions League flameouts for this season, there were not many bigger disappointment during this campaign than Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe? Lionel Messi? Neymar? About a dozen other top notch players? PSG clearly had the talent to do some damage.

Given its star-studded and extremely expensive roster, seeing the Parisians bow out of the competition in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid was surely disappointing for the club’s fans. Similar to that, Bayern Munich’s shocking defeat at the hands of Villarreal left just about everyone jilted.

For PSG’s Marco Verratti, the Italian midfielder thinks losing to Villarreal was a worse way to exit the Champions League.

“It’s tough, but we were knocked out by Real Madrid, a great team. Imagine if we were knocked out by Villarreal like Bayern Munich — we wouldn’t have made it out of the stadium,” Verratti told Le Parisien (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Yikes — and poor Villarreal just keeps taking haymaker after haymaker from opposing players and clubs.