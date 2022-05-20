Bayern Munich Alumni: Jerome Boateng reflects on his first season away from Bayern and his future

Former Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng had a tough first season with Olympique Lyon. Reports have said that he didn’t mesh well with teammates and that the Boateng in Lyon is not the same Boateng that played in Munich. In Paris, Boateng spoke briefly with Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport. He was asked about the season with Lyon and what the future holds for the World Cup Champion.

When asked about his first season with Lyon, Boateng said, “It didn’t go as I imagined — especially when you finish eighth place in the French league with a club like Lyon. It was not satisfactory for me or for the club — especially in the second half of the season, but so is football. What’s important is that we made it to the end of the season injury-free and we are ready to take on the next season.”

At mention of next season, Plettenberg asked Boateng, if he would fulfil his contract with Lyon — which runs through 2023. “We will certainly sit down this summer to discuss and see how we will proceed. But first and foremost, I have a contract with Lyon and am going into the summer break normally. Then training will kickoff again.”

At the age of 33, Boateng’s career is likely slowing down. When asked if he had thought about his career coming to an end, Boateng replied, “One must think about it sometime, but I have not thought it out in detail. But I want to go into a direction where I can do something after football, and keep myself busy. It is difficult when you don’t have the football life, the travel, and the time with the team anymore. And even more important is that you have something in the future that you can have fun and be motivated to pursue.”

Plettenberg then asks how long Boateng will play. “As long as I can go onto the field without pain, it is still fun to me, and my body continues to participate. As long as I have the feeling that I can keep up at a high level. That is still the case. At some point I may play on another continent. After all the years, you know that it is the best feeling to stand on the field.”

If playing “on another continent” means a future transfer to MLS, Boateng replied, “It is a dream that is still not impossible. That can still happen. It is not a must, but it might be a nice adventure to close out by career.”