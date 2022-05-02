Report: Robert Lewandowski wants to move on from Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Robert Lewandowski does not want to extend his contract with Bayern Munich and will be looking to leave Bavaria this summer.

Interestingly, Sky Sport also stated that Bayern Munich has yet to propose a new deal to Lewandowski — and that the club is hesitant to let the Poland international walk away this summer because there is no suitable replacement available on the market.

In fact, each of Bayern Munich’s rumored targets has some sort of issue that would prevent the club from making a deal. Of the four primary options mentioned in the Sky Sport report, all have something working against them. Take a look: