Bavarian Podcast Works S4E30: Options to replace Lewandowski and why they all suck, Nagelsmann’s Bayern vs Flick’s 2nd season, technical difficulties, and more!

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to record one of these, but the Bavarian Podcast Works main show is back! In the time since we last recorded one main episode, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal, won the league for the 10th straight time in a row, and all anyone can talk about is the fact that Robert Lewandowski might be leaving the club this summer. So, I guess that’s fun?

In this episode, Tom and INNN discuss:

The Robert Lewandowski saga — the key numbers, mainly salary and contract length.

What is really going on behind the scenes?

Options to replace Lewandowski (Haaland, Haller, Lukaku, etc.) and why they don’t make sense.

Addressing the Cristiano Ronaldo rumors specifically (because why not?) and why Ronaldo’s situation is actually very relevant to the current Lewy debate.

Why Lewandowski probably doesn’t want to leave Bayern just yet.

Switching gears to the season retrospective — how does Nagelsmann’s first season stack up against Hansi Flick’s second season?

