Bayern Munich, Chelsea still chasing FC Barcelona’s Gavi

According to a report by journalist Matteo Moretto, Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC are both still trying to court FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The 17-year-old Spaniard is gaining a reputation as a potential star and his recent performances have made the last two Champions League winners very interested. Unfortunately for those two mega-powers, however, Gavi is still drawn to his roots and wants to remain with FC Barcelona.

The central midfielder’s contract with FC Barcelona expired in 2023, but it does not appear likely that he will be going anywhere for quite a while. If he did decide to leave Barca, however, he would not come cheap. Transfermarkt has Gavi valued at €60 million, but that might even be a little bit low for a player who many are considering a generational-type player.

Whether Gavi reaches that lofty potential or not remains to be seen — it probably just won’t be at Bayern Munich or Chelsea.