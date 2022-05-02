Confident Hansi Flick wants to take Germany “back to the top of the world”

Bundestrainer Hansi Flick recently featured on Porsche’s ‘9:11 Podcast’, where he spoke on the importance of having the right mindset while leading the German national team. Flick explained that his past achievements, be it his trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich or his role as the assistant coach in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, have not only boosted his confidence in his work, but also helped him outline a clear footballing identity for his players.

“We want to get back to the top of the world,” declared Flick. “When you succeed, it naturally increases your confidence in your own qualities. You are more confident, you have certain procedures and also, a clarity so that the players know exactly what they have to do. And everyone in the team bears responsibility for the joint success.”

Legendary Germany coach Berti Vogts once famously said, ‘The star is the team’ and Flick appears to follow the same philosophy. The sextuple-winning coach insisted that he isn’t the only one responsible for his team’s success.

“If someone says I’m the head coach here now and I’m doing everything by myself, then that’s already the first big mistake they can make,” said the 56-year old. He further emphasized on incorporating new ideas and evolving with the game, stating that “standing still means taking a step backward” in this sport.

Flick tends to bring out the best in his players and background staff, as seen during his time at Bayern. Judging by his values, it is clear why he is widely praised for his man-management skills.