Didi Hamann thinks Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is too unappreciative

One thing that Didi Hamann is never short on is having an opinion.

When it comes to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, Hamann thinks the Poland international should appreciate the opportunities he has been given in Bavaria.

“(Lewandowski) says it’s a difficult situation for him. I would like to ask him, ‘In the last five years, when he has been flirting with other clubs every summer or spring, has he ever thought about whether it was a difficult situation for the club?’ The speculation came every year,” Hamann said (as captured by Sport Bild).

To Hamann, Lewandowski is coming off as unappreciative.

“He hasn’t even said in recent years how happy he is in Munich. He has won all the titles here,” Hamann said. “He is no longer 24, but soon 34 years old. He can’t wait for the club to say: ‘We’ll do another two years’. Nobody knows whether he will still score his goals next year or the year after that.”