Bayern Munich Alumni: David Alaba considers playing for his boyhood team

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Austria, former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba hinted at a possible return to his previous club, but he was not talking about Bayern Munich.

The rumour mill in Austria is abuzz with Alaba’s growing links to his home city side Austria Wien. As we covered here he has already purchased a 2% interest in the club, and it has recently been reported that the 13-year Bayern vet was involved in trying to bring young goalkeeper Christian Früchtl to Die Vielchen. An anonymous source familiar with the inner workings of the historic club advises that the club would be pleased with Alaba taking on a larger ownership and potentially even management role at the club.

The current Real Madrid player was asked directly about the possibility of playing again for Austria Wien and responded quite positively, “That would be nice and cool. Vienna is the city where I am at home. I have my family there, my friends, I grew up there. Let’s see what the future will bring.”

Alaba is a true Wiener. His thick Viennese accent remained opaque to Jupp Heynckes for quite some time and required Thomas Müller to “translate” to help his German teammates understand Alaba when he arrived with the squad. It would only seem fitting that he return to his home city to continue his contribution to the game.