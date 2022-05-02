Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies talks Canada’s change in football culture

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies recently sat down with Inside World Football’s Paul Nicholson and talked over the massive strides Canada has made as a footballing country.

“There’s been a change in culture over the years, and it starts at the young age levels with good programs and professional academies. We have been able to develop some great talent over the years, and you see it with our squad. Players playing in top teams and leagues in both North America and Europe,” said Davies. “And with the addition of John Herdman, he has allowed our national program to take the extra step now, and give us the confidence and belief that we belong here, and are here to stay. He has meshed all the talent and personalities together very well, and created a family environment within the program.”

With players like Davies, Jonathan David, and other rising stars, Canada appears poised to be one of the teams capable of being one of the surprise teams at the 2022 World Cup.

It would be unwise for any squad to take this group of Canadians lightly.