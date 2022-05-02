Bayern Munich Alumni: Javi Martinez talks through relationships with Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti

There are more than a few players who can talk through playing under former Bayern Munich coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

One stepped up to the plate to address what each coach brought to the table. Who?

Javi Martinez.

“To me, they are the best representatives of their generations. Of all Ancelotti’s colleagues, no one is left in business now. Pep is the best coach of this generation, including Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Klopp. People who have changed football. They are all very different from Ancelotti,” the former Spain international told La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by Football Italia).

With Guardiola’s Manchester City having narrowly defeated Ancelotti’s Real Madrid 4-3 on Wednesday, Martinez talked through how the coaches differed in their approach.

“Guardiola has a unique way of analyzing football. He can foresee what happens on the pitch. You play knowing what you have to do and what the opposing team will do. It’s a huge advantage. Add his tactics and pressing schemes and Pep becomes almost unbeatable,” Martinez said. “I had a close bond with him because we speak the same language, but the rapport with Carlo was different. He is like a father, he cares so much about his players. Pep is more rigid and more focused on video analysis, but a team needs discipline. Pep had more control than Carlo, nothing huge, but it was noticeable.”

Martinez said he admired that Ancelotti’s persistence in pursuing trophies.

“The fact that Carlo is still there, fighting for a big target, elevates him to the Olympus of the history of football, it says a lot about how great he is and how well he works,” said Martinez. “He is a smart coach, he perfectly knows football. He returned to Madrid, giving a new life to a team that had lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane after Ronaldo. People were skeptical, but he is close to winning La Liga and has reached the Champions League semis. Carlo knows what teams need. When I am asked who is the best coach in the world, I always say Guardiola, but for a player, it’s important to work with coaches who know how to get the best out of you and I’ve never felt as good as under Carlo. Not only in footballing terms but also personally. I believe he is the best of all.”