Hansi Flick has heavy presence of Bayern Munich squad for Germany in June

Hansi Flick has announced his squad for the upcoming international games in June.

Seven Bayern Munich players have made the cut. Manuel Neuer, of course, reprises his role as captain. Although there are no Bayern players in defense, there is still a healthy contingent in midfield and attack. Joshua Kimmich makes his return to the team after a lengthy absence (COVID and childbirth), while Leon Goretzka also returns after missing March’s games through injury. Jamal Musiala joins his two teammates as another Bayern representative in midfield. In attack, Thomas Müller returns along with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané.

Considering most of Bayern’s German internationals did not really cover themselves with glory in the last few weeks of the season, fans will be hoping that coach Flick will be able to reignite the spark that has been gone ever since the Champions League defeat to Villarreal.

Our squad for June's UEFA Nations League games against, Italy, England and Hungary! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/BxT9WOUSDT — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 19, 2022

Otherwise, there are no newcomers. The one exception is Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, who suits up for the national team in the absence of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (left out for rest after consultation with Flick) and Bernd Leno (injured). There are a few other players making their return to the national team following absences, such as the likes of Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann.

Because of the World Cup being held in November, there is a lengthy international break in June to give teams ample time to prepare. Germany, like their competition at the World Cup, will play four games in the space of two weeks. All games will be part of the Nations League.

Germany will kick off their campaign away to Italy in Bologna on the 4th of June, before playing England in Bayern’s very own Allianz Arena three days later. A tough trip to Budapest awaits Die Mannschaft afterwards as they face Hungary on the 11th, and they will round off the international phase with a rematch against Italy in Mönchengladbach on the 14th.