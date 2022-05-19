 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Bouna Sarr is willing to leave Bayern Munich this summer (on loan!)

The French defender wants to take his talents to Spain this summer.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München v FC Salzburg: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s transfers over the years have seemed to really drop off in quality. One of the largest pieces of evidence to prove this is Bouna Sarr. Bayern paid just short of €10 million euros for the Senegalese defender in 2020, despite this small figure, it is still one of Bayern’s worst transfers in recent memory.

The right-back has struggled to find form for the Bavarians and have played a low sum of 274 minutes across all competitions this season. In an effort to get his career back on track, he reportedly wants to leave Bayern on loan this summer. Philipp Kessler reports that his preferred destination is Spain.

It’s hard to believe that many top teams would be interested in taking the player into their squad, but Bayern is certainly looking to offload some wages and would likely provide a significant discount for him to be loaned. With Josip Stanisic, Benjamin Pavard, and possibly another incoming right-back (Noussair Mazraoui), it’s probably best for Sarr to move on.

