Report: Bouna Sarr is willing to leave Bayern Munich this summer (on loan!)

Bayern Munich’s transfers over the years have seemed to really drop off in quality. One of the largest pieces of evidence to prove this is Bouna Sarr. Bayern paid just short of €10 million euros for the Senegalese defender in 2020, despite this small figure, it is still one of Bayern’s worst transfers in recent memory.

The right-back has struggled to find form for the Bavarians and have played a low sum of 274 minutes across all competitions this season. In an effort to get his career back on track, he reportedly wants to leave Bayern on loan this summer. Philipp Kessler reports that his preferred destination is Spain.

Bouna Sarr is open to leaving Bayern on loan this summer. His desired destination is Spain [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/4UKPFkhMmJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 17, 2022

It’s hard to believe that many top teams would be interested in taking the player into their squad, but Bayern is certainly looking to offload some wages and would likely provide a significant discount for him to be loaned. With Josip Stanisic, Benjamin Pavard, and possibly another incoming right-back (Noussair Mazraoui), it’s probably best for Sarr to move on.