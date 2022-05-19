FC Barcelona to bid €40-€45 million for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Per a report by Barca Universal, Polish journalist Borek Mati revealed that FC Barcelona will be initiating an official bid for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. Barca’s bid will be in the range of €40 million to €45 million, which the Catalans believe is sufficient to convince the Bavarians to sell the Polish striker. With one year left on Lewy’s contract, the Bayern brass will have to make a decision whether to encash the 33-year-old now or lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Lewy’s intention to leave the club has been made clear and Barcelona are the frontrunners to obtain his signature. Bayern, on their part are on the hunt for a replacement. Sebastian Haller, Sadio Mane and Saša Kalajdžić are being considered by the club as potential replacements for the Pole.

Despite current developments, club President Herbert Hainer, has been adamant about wanting Lewandowski to fulfil his contract. Assuming the bid amount is fairly accurate, Bayern’s inclination to sell, will depend more on securing a replacement rather than the price itself. Should they manage to not sign even a single forward, the likelihood of Lewy staying another year is very high and Bayern wouldn’t mind losing out on the €40 million.

Barcelona have so far stuck to signing free agents lately after their financial fiasco. Lewy will be their first big purchase since their change in transfer strategy, should the move happen this summer. With what Lewy brings to the table, especially when going up against their rivals Real Madrid with an in-form Benzema, this price is still a bargain. Having said that, Aubameyang and Memphis Depay are good players and this move for Lewandowski by Barca is confusing from a Bayern fan’s perspective. What do you think? Is the price sufficient or should Bayern push for more, let us know what you make of the bid.