Thomas Müller wants Robert Lewandowski to stay at Bayern Munich, but understands the business

There have been very few duos as lethal or productive in recent years as Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski.

With his partner-in-crime rumored to be leaving the club in favor of FC Barcelona, Müller recently took some time to talk through how he wants Lewandowski to stay with Bayern Munich, but thoroughly understands the business side of the sport.

“As far as his contract is concerned, things have now been said,” said Müller (as captured by Get German Football News). “Let’s see what happens. He has a contract until 2023. That means Bayern has the matter in their hands. Of course, we would be in favor of him staying but we all know the business.”

Should Lewandowski leave this summer, it will be interesting to see how Müller’s role evolves. Primarily a playmaker since teaming up with the Poland international, could the Germany international have to look to capitalize on his own scoring opportunities more?

One criticism of Müller’s play in recent years is that he almost become too unselfish where often passes up his own chances in order to facilitate opportunities to others.

For most Bayern Munich fans, it seems they would rather continue to see Müller set up Lewandowski for at least a few more years.

