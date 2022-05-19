“He speaks the language of players”: Joachim Löw hails Hansi Flick’s impact on Germany

Germany legend Joachim Löw has applauded Hansi Flick, highlighting the current Bundestrainer and former Bayern Munich coach’s exemplary man-management skills as the reason behind the national team’s revival.

“Hansi Flick’s start was incredibly positive, the team has regained a lot of sympathy,” Löw said in an interview with Sky Deutschland (as captured by fussball.news). “Hansi has worked with me for eight years, I know what he can do, what empathy he has. He speaks the language of the players and reaches them.”

Germany are yet to taste a defeat under Flick, having won eight out of nine matches so far. On the pitch, the team has rediscovered an identity it has lacked for a long time and Löw has no doubt over his nation’s potential to make a deep run at the Qatar World Cup.

“Germany always has the quality to achieve the optimum at a tournament,” the 62-year old continued. “The team is well prepared. Tournaments are tough, challenging, but I already have a lot of confidence in the team.”

However, Löw cautioned against becoming complacent at the start of the tournament, referring to the embarrassing group stage exit he suffered as Die Mannschaft coach in the previous edition.

“You have to be there from the start and not allow yourself any slackness, otherwise it will be difficult,” he warned. “You are challenged, everyone involved knows that.”