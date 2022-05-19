Christian Früchtl’s future is uncertain at Bayern Munich as Johannes Schenk looks ready to take over No.3 role

When it comes to youth development, there are often a couple themes that come into play when things go poorly: Unluckiness and mishandling.

For Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Früchtl, his recent seasons have been marred by a bit of both.

Früchtl’s disastrous loan to 1.FC Nuremberg during the 2020/21 season was a killer for his individual development because he appeared in zero matches. Upon returning to Bayern Munich last summer, fractured his collarbone and missed 83 days.

Mishandling and unluckiness certainly played prominent roles for Früchtl.

Now, though, the 22-year-old’s future at Bayern Munich is in doubt and it appears he could be moving on this summer per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl.

Früchtl’s contract ends in 2023 and now the club could be looking at 19-year-old Johannes Schenk to take over the No.3 goalkeeper position for next season.

We have not seen any rumors on where Früchtl could be headed, but it will surely be somewhere that he can compete for a starting role.