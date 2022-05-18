Breaking: Sasa Kalajdzic’s agent meets with Bayern Munich at Säbener Straße

In video footage captured by Sky Sport, the agent for VfB Stuttgart Sasa Kalajdzic arrived at Bayern Munich’s campus earlier today for a meeting with the Bayern Munich brass.

Per Florian Plettenberg (and as detailed in the tweet below), this is the second meeting between the two parties this week. The sides previously met on Tuesday and reconvened their talks today. According to Plettenberg, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is “pushing” to get the big striker in-house as Robert Lewandowski’s future at the club remains uncertain. Lewandowski has been closely linked to FC Barcelona:

❗️News #Kalajdzic: It’s getting hot! His agent has arrived at Säbener Straße today at 5.12 pm. He met the bosses. It was the 2nd round of negotiations. 1st round on Tuesday. FC Bayern is pushing his transfer in summer. Nagelsmann wants him 100 %. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/dTrMfdMi5o — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 18, 2022

So what does this all mean? Well, it sure sounds like things got extremely serious between the two parties in the past few days. Kalajdzic, who is 24-years-old, is expecting to leave VfB Stuttgart this summer and reportedly will have no shortage of suitors with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain all wanting to bring in the rangy Austrian target man.