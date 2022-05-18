The Bayern Munich mole strikes again! Robert Lewandowski talks “FC Barcelona” during locker room phone call

Here we go again...

If you have been around BFW for a while, you have heard of the great legend of the “mole” within the Bayern Munich locker room.

Yup, every locker room as one.

Bayern Munich might have a few, but for all intents and purposes, there is a source (or sources) leaking info out to the media (typically Sport Bild) from time to time.

Many have guessed that it is a certain club veteran, some others theorized that was James Rodriguez — though that had to be faulty given he could not speak a lick of German. Whoever the person — or persons — might be, there is a new mole leak.

According to Sport Bild, Robert Lewandowski was overheard talking in Polish on his phone, but one term was clear for all to hear: FC Barcelona.

Let’s take a look at the salacious details:

Robert Lewandowski (33) talked loudly in the locker room. The striker spoke in Polish, but a term that Lewandowski used again and again was understood by every professional even without knowledge of foreign languages: “FC Barcelona, ​​FC Barcelona...” Lewandowski is pushing for a move to Barcelona, which has lured him to Spain this summer with an alleged salary of over €30m. That’s why the striker will not extend his contract in Munich beyond 2023, as he said in a conversation with Hasan Salihamidzic (45) — and that puts a lot of pressure on the sports director when looking for a successor.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk also issued this tweet:

True✅ Robert Lewandowski got a call in the Dressing, he talked Polish. his teammates just understood „FC Barcelona, FC Barcelona“ @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 18, 2022

Hmmm...it seems like the mole needs to brush up on his (or her) Polish to make sure the information is better next time around. The ridiculousness we are seeing now is starting to rival 2018 (remember that mess?).

Anyway, don’t get too worked up over that news. It will only really start to ramp up once we see photos emerge of Lewandowski’s kids wearing Barca gear...