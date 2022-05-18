Jerome Boateng says Harry Kane should replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich defender and World Cup winner with Germany, Jerome Boateng spoke briefly with Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport. Naturally, Plettenberg asked Boateng about his former team, and their biggest area of concern currently — Will Robert Lewandowski leave, and if so, who will replace him in Munich?

Jerome Boateng gave his opinion, “Many strikers have impressed me and at the moment (FC Bayern) have the best with Lewy. Benzema can also be mentioned after this season. Personally, I would immediately try to get Harry Kane at FC Bayern. That’s my opinion.”

In the last few seasons, most will agree that Karim Benzema, Harry Kane, and Robert Lewandowski have been among the highest rated strikers in Europe. Harry Kane — being the youngest of the three — would be the best long-term fit for Bayern. Kane has led the attack at Tottenham Hotspur for the since 2014, scoring 182 goals in 278 appearances with Spurs. Kane also captains England — leading the three lions to the Final of Euro 2020 last summer. He also helped his national team qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Kane has a killer instinct in front of goal, but it is also an amazing passer. Last season he led the English Premier League in both goals and assists. After this season, Harry Kane and Tottenham had a large offer from Manchester City, which Spurs blocked. Now, with Erling Haaland moving to Man City this year, this will no longer be an option.

Going into the final matchday, Kane and Spurs are in prime position to finish fourth in the English Premier League — which would qualify them for next season’s Champions League. If this happens, many believe that Kane will remain in North London. As a Spurs fan, I hope this is the case. But as a Bayern fan, Kane would definitely be at the top of my list to replace Lewandowski.