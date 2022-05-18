Niklas Süle unpacks everything on his move, the end of the season, his experience at Bayern Munich, and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle will move to Borussia Dortmund in a few weeks and that upcoming move was not lost on his teammates during the team’s championship celebration.

“The moment I put my hands on the trophy, some of my teammates behind told me: ‘Niki, this is your last!’ My response? I said ‘We’ll see’,” Süle said during a long interview with Sport Bild. “I believe I can win it with Dortmund. I made my decision with full conviction. I’m convinced that we’ll really put in a fight for the Bundesliga title.”

Süle said that even after he made his mind up that he was leaving, he never wavered on giving his all to his current club.

“Even after my transfer was announced, I wanted to prove that I still wanted to win everything with Bayern. I won five league titles, two cups and the Champions League here. Now I hope I can repeat this success with Dortmund. It’s not only hope. I firmly believe in that.”

But what about skipping the last match against Wolfsburg? Süle said that story has not been portrayed properly in the media.

“That’s not true. Things were said about me in the past few weeks that are unacceptable. Last Thursday, Julian Nagelsmann asked me if it’s okay for me not to be included in the squad for Wolfsburg,” Süle said.

Just about the only thing Süle regrets from this season is getting injured in the Rückrunde.

“What really hurt me is that I missed the decisive phase of the season due to a muscle injury and illness. I fought my way back in the team and then that happened. Maybe I could have helped the team do better than the quarterfinal. I thought about that for days,” Süle remarked. “(Nagelsmann) wanted to give priority to the young players who will be at Bayern next season. There was no place in the squad for me. I understood his decision and accepted it. On Friday, one of the assistants said Marcel Sabitzer got injured shortly before the trip to Wolfsburg. I was told that I can travel with the team now but it’s also fine if I didn’t. That was the whole story. On Sunday, Julian Nagelsmann said in front of the whole team that I did nothing wrong. Everyone in the team knows that I never let them down.”

With the current drama set aside, Süle was able to focus on his early days with Bayern Munich — playing alongside veterans like Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

“When I joined Bayern as a young player, I had two world champions in Boateng and Hummels ahead of me. Five years later, I sit here and have won everything that could be won. I played nearly 170 games for Bayern despite an ACL injury. I think I managed to establish myself here,” Süle said. “Bayern did a great job in the past 10 years and deservedly won the title. Now I’m going to a club that wants to do everything to stop Bayern from winning the 11th. When you speak with BVB bosses about that, you get very eager for it.”

As for his next stop, Süle is eager to get back to work.

“I told my agent, if a club manages to convince me, then I don’t care if I could earn more elsewhere. I’m aware that as a footballer, I already earned more than enough money to not have to worry about my living” Süle said. “You could see how BVB reacted to Haaland’s departure and already signed three German internationals in (Karim) Adeyemi, (Nico) Schlotterbeck, and me. The people in charge showed me that we’ll have a squad next season that can absolutely win the title. Otherwise I wouldn’t have gone there.”