Is Brazzo under fire at Bayern Munich?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic might be feeling the heat. Salihamidzic’s contract expires next year and while a contract extension seemed like a sure thing at one point, the talks of that happening have died down.

But why? Let’s follow the trail Sport Bild left. Cynicism is welcome on the this journey:

Before the title party at the Marienplatz on Sunday, Salihamidzic told players he would try to make the squad stronger for next season, but the players — allegedly — were skeptical.

Losing Süle to Borussia Dortmund has not gone over well in the locker room. Now, with Gnabry’s situation also up in the air, the players are getting antsy once again.

Moreover, word has spread within the locker room that Salihamidzic never spoke to Süle at any point in the last five years regarding his contract — leaving the defender feeling unappreciated. Something that Gnabry is also said to be experiencing.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller reportedly have complained that the club did not approach them for a long time ahead of their respective contract talks. Because of all of this, Salihamidzic is not “well regarded” in the locker room.

The video of Salihamidzic dancing in a Mallorca night club was ridiculed by some players. (Editor’s Note: We need this video! It currently ranks behind Niko Kovac’s karaoke rendition of “99 Luftballoons” on our list of Most Wanted Videos).

The Bayern Munich board is reportedly unhappy with missing out on players like Nico Schlotterbeck and Antonio’s Rüdiger.

Many within the club feel that none of this would be happening if Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß were still in charge.

Uli Hoeneß’s defense of Salihamidzic is perceived as a “tactical approach” by Hoeneß to keep his choice at the helm — giving him some influence in club matters.

Max Eberl’s name is being mentioned at Säbener Straße internally as a potential sporting director for the future, but there has been no contract with Eberl as of yet.

All of this could be one giant hit piece — or it could be based on word from the infamous “mole” within the Bayern Munich locker room, or maybe even just some old fashioned journalism. Whatever the case, that long, rocky summer that we have been talking about appears to already be in play.