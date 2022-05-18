Germany Watch: Are Ilkay Gündogan’s days numbered at Manchester City?

According to Sport Bild, Ilkay Gündogan’s days at Manchester United could be numbered.

Would Bayern Munich have interest? Probably not, but the Germany international will surely have suitors:

As reported by the English media, DFB star Ilkay Gündogan (31) is said to be on the verge of leaving Manchester City. The Daily Mail reports that he will leave Pep Guardiola’s team in the summer. It is also said: Gündogan is said to have been sighted in the private jet terminal at Manchester Airport on Monday morning. BILD knows: That is correct. However, not, as reported in England, because of possible transfer negotiations. Gündogan has two days off. He flew to Rome with his fiancée, TV presenter Sara Arafoui (26). This is a purely private trip.

There is some thought that the midfielder could sign an extension with City, but that is not a sure thing by any means: