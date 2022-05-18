Michael Reschke can’t see Serge Gnabry and Ousmane Dembele together at Bayern Munich

In an interview with Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke can see why the club is pursuing former Borussia Dortmund star and current FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Reschke, though, says that a move for Dembele only makes sense if Bayern Munich truly cannot get a deal worked out with Serge Gnabry. Because of the position and finances, keeping both does not seem realistic to Reschke.

“For me it’s completely understandable that Bayern has to consider Dembele because he’s a free agent in the summer. If Bayern were to put Gnabry on the market because he didn’t renew, this move would only be logical,” said Reschke. “But a contract extension with (Serge) Gnabry would certainly be more realistic financially than meeting Dembele’s demands. I also have to say that in terms of quality, Gnabry is in no way inferior to Dembele and is also a German international.”