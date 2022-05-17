Sasa Kalajdzic acknowledges interest from Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane, Ousmane Demebele, and Sebastian Haller have all been linked to be potential Robert Lewandowski replacements at Bayern Munich, but another name has been picking up steam recently. VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic is also on Bayern’s shopping list for this summer and Hasan Salihamidzic is said to have met with his representatives on Monday to discuss a potential transfer. Marco Neppe was also reportedly present at the meeting between both parties.

Kalajdzic’s contract at Stuttgart expires next summer, so the Swabians face a crucial period in terms of making a decision on what to do with him, It’s still their aim to get him to sign a contract extension, but if they’re unable to do so, they really have to consider selling him this summer to avoid letting him go on a free transfer next summer. They’re reliant on the revenue they would generate from him to reinvest into their own squad building after barely surviving in the Bundesliga this season.

Per Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, Kalajdzic himself recently commented on the interest from Bayern. “There is nothing concrete on the table from Bayern or others,” he confirmed. However, despite nothing concrete as of yet, the Austrian striker knows that, as the summer transfer window looms large, discussions with Stuttgart and Bayern will intensify. “In the next few days I will be in talks with Stuttgart and my advisor Sascha Empacher. The hot days are coming, not only because of the weather,” he said.

Ex-Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann recently said that he feels Kalajdzic is one of the best strikers in Europe, which is a plaudit the striker remained increasingly humble over. It’s praise that made him “very” proud, but he added, “But I wasn’t consistent this season: shoulder surgery, calf problems, Corona — it was the hardest season of my career. That’s why I’m all the happier with how it all ended!” Thankfully, he was able to help Stuttgart avoid the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga narrowly, which will now be contested by Hertha Berlin and Hamburg SV.