Fabrizio Romano says Ryan Gravenberch will ink five-year deal with Bayern Munich

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to a five-year deal in the coming days. After weeks of the Rekordmeister and the Dutch club having a financial gap on a transfer fee, it appears the two organizations are now in agreement on what it will take for the Ajax youngster to make a move:

FC Bayern are progressing on Ryan Gravenberch deal. Final details will be discussed with Ajax, including payment terms - full agreement now considered more than close, at final stages. #FCBayern



Personal terms agreed since March, contract until June 2027. Bayern are on it. pic.twitter.com/OUYVSYhyjb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

Gravenberch will likely join Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui at Bayern Munich and will be a depth piece in the central midfield for manager Julian Nagelsmann in Bavaria.

How much playing time will be available for Gravenberch remains to be seen. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are entrenched as starters, while Marcel Sabitzer is expected to also be back with the club. The futures of other midfielders like Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca are open.

Tolisso is a free agent and is expected to move on, while Roca could also transfer away given his lack of playing time and impact at Bayern Munich over the past two seasons.

Bayern Munich has also been closely linked to RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer as well.