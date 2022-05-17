Report: Bayern Munich looking to poach Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for free

It seems that neither FCB can manage their contracts properly. According to a report by French paper L'Equipe, Bayern Munich have contacted Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to discuss a potential transfer. With the Frenchman’s contract set to expire this summer, Bayern apparently see a chance to acquire the player for free.

Per the report, Bayern are offering Dembele a four-year contract with wages of up to 18m euros a year. That seems rather steep for a 25-year-old with a long injury history, until you take the following into account:

Dembele's injury record has been far better this past season or so, and there's evidence to prove that his earlier injuries were the result of mishandling by Barcelona.

As a free transfer, Dembele would only cost Bayern €72m over four years, making him relatively cheap. It's the equivalent of paying a 35m euro signing around 9m a season. In relative terms, this is a figure Bayern can afford.

Julian Nagelsmann could use an additional dribbling winger on the team. Dembele fits the standard qualities of a Bayern winger, and he also knows the league.

Does this have anything to do with the Robert Lewandowski transfer? As we all know, Barcelona are the prime candidates to acquire Lewandowski, so by entering the negotiations for Dembele, Bayern could be trying to indirectly sabotage a competitor. Or maybe the club just sees an opportunity to snap up a young, Bundesliga proven winger at a time when Serge Gnabry’s contract situation also remains in doubt.

Of course, questions will be raised about Dembele's work ethic, and the absurd salary numbers being quoted. What will be the effect on the team's wage structure? And what about young talents like Jamal Musiala and Paul Wanner? Will their minutes suffer because of this transfer?

Looks like this transfer window is going to be a long one.