Update: Well, that was quick — Bayern Munich officially reaches three-year deal with Manchester City star

Update: 8:45AM EST

Welcome to Munich, @StanwayGeorgia! The #FCBayern Women sign England international Georgia Stanway from Manchester City.

“Honestly, I’m so excited! It just feels right. It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can’t wait to get started and play for such a well-known club,” said Stanway per FCBayern.com. “It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that.”

Bayern Munich Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech was thrilled to get Stanway.

“We are very happy about Georgia’s signing. She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterized by her mentality. It’s also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern,” said Rech.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway is headed to Bayern Munich and will sign a two-year-deal:

Bayern Munich have agreed terms with Manchester City midfielder Georgia Stanway. The England international has agreed an initial two-year contract with the Bundesliga runners-up with the move expected to be officially confirmed later this week. Stanway’s contract with City expires at the end of next month and she is expected to join up with Bayern after the Women’s Euro Championships where she will be part of the Lionesses squad. The 23-year-old has been with City since she was 16, spending seven years at the club since making her debut in 2015, scoring 57 goals in 165 appearances. She enjoyed a memorable breakthrough season in 2015-16 by winning City’s Rising Star award after the club won the Women’s Super League and League Cup.

