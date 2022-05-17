Robert Lewandowski’s former agent says that he “really” wants to leave Bayern Munich

Cezary Kucharski was Robert Lewandowski’s agent before the star striker opted for a change and hired Pini Zahavi. While many assume that the hiring of Zahavi was the impetus for Lewandowski to want to leave Bayern Munich. Kucharski says that is not the case at all.

“Robert really wants to change and that has been his wish for a long time,” said Kucharski on Sport1 (as captured by Tz). “Lewandowski needs something new, a new challenge. Ever since they started working with Robert, the Bayern bosses have known that he always wanted to go to Spain. He has achieved everything with FC Bayern and this is a good moment for a new goal.”

Lewandowski has been heavily linked to FC Barcelona, but also has clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain interested in him.

Kucharski also that while Spain might be the destination Lewandowski wants right now, the Poland international also has eye on the United States for the end of his career.

Lewandowski to the Philadelphia Union? People are asking...