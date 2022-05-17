Ryan Gravenberch’s teammate lets transfer announcement slip

In the heat of the moment, sometimes words can slip up. Emotions run high in moments of triumph, and they certainly ran high last week as Ajax celebrated winning the Eredivisie title. Emotions ran so high that Ryan Gravenberch’s teammate might have said some things he shouldn’t have said.

There has been no official news of Gravenberch joining Bayern Munich, however, there have been discussions between the Dutch midfielder and the Bavarian club. Ajax’s Kenneth Taylor is the first person to make comments on the transfer as a video circulated around Twitter of Taylor congratulating Gravenberch on his move to Bayern.

“Unfortunately he will leave us, but he deserves it. We wish you the best of luck at Bayern Munich,” said Taylor as he slipped up the big news [TZ]. Although this is by no means an official announcement, it certainly could have strong hints towards where Gravenberch might be playing next season. Only time will tell.