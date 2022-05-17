 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Gravenberch’s teammate lets transfer announcement slip

In addition to Noussair Mazraoui, it seems like Ryan Gravenberch is also coming from Ajax Amsterdam to Bayern Munich this summer.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Ajax v SC Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images

In the heat of the moment, sometimes words can slip up. Emotions run high in moments of triumph, and they certainly ran high last week as Ajax celebrated winning the Eredivisie title. Emotions ran so high that Ryan Gravenberch’s teammate might have said some things he shouldn’t have said.

There has been no official news of Gravenberch joining Bayern Munich, however, there have been discussions between the Dutch midfielder and the Bavarian club. Ajax’s Kenneth Taylor is the first person to make comments on the transfer as a video circulated around Twitter of Taylor congratulating Gravenberch on his move to Bayern.

“Unfortunately he will leave us, but he deserves it. We wish you the best of luck at Bayern Munich,” said Taylor as he slipped up the big news [TZ]. Although this is by no means an official announcement, it certainly could have strong hints towards where Gravenberch might be playing next season. Only time will tell.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...